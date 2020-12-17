Trump’s move to his Florida estate challenged by neighbor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s expected move to his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida after he leaves office next month is being challenged by a neighbor. The neighbor’s lawyer says a 1990s agreement between Trump and the Town of Palm Beach that allowed him to convert the property into a business prohibits anyone from living there, including him. Trump’s lawyer said at the time that Trump would no longer live there if the conversion were approved. The Trump Organization issued a statement Thursday saying there are no prohibitions on the president living there.