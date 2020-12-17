Warm conditions this weekend; Cold by Christmas

A big change in temperatures will take place late next week just before Christmas. Highs this weekend will jump into the upper 30s and lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. A shift in the jet-stream next week will force cold arctic air into the upper Midwest by Christmas Eve. Temperatures Christmas morning could be in the lower single digits with afternoon highs in the middle teens to follow. Snow chances still do not look great before the holiday.





Light snow will be possible Friday night into Saturday with minor snowfall accumulations expected. Another possible system could move through Tuesday into Wednesday. Early guidance suggested the possibility of accumulating snowfall but has since walked that back. We'll keep an eye on that possible system.

NORTHEAST SNOWFALL:

The northeastern portion of the country just saw record snowfall Wednesday and Thursday. Portions of Pennsylvania and New York saw anywhere from 20-40" of snow! It might be hard to believe, but Binghamton set the record for the largest snowfall and the largest December snowfall.

Nick