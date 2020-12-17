Wells woman dies in Faribault County crash

MINNESOTA LAKE, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Wells woman is dead after a crash in Faribault County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 67-year-old Patricia Bathke died in the crash around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

She was the passenger in a Kia Optima that was going south on Highway 22 before it collided with a northbound Pontiac Grand Prix at 240th Street.

The driver of the Kia, 69-year-old James Bathke, was taken to Mankato Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol said 62-year-old Michael Johnson of Elmore was driving the Pontiac. He also suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mankato Hospital as well.