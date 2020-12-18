‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Mayo Clinic staff discuss receiving COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- After nine long months caring for COVID-19 patients, frontline health care workers are beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

On Friday morning, six employees simultaneously received the first COVID-19 vaccines at Mayo Clinic Rochester. Mayo Clinic said it received a shipment of 2,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday morning.

Five of the recipients had responded to the first suspected case of COVID-19 at Mayo Clinic. One is an emergency physician who diagnosed the first positive case in Olmsted County back in March.

"I was nervous, but I was so excited this is such a big day, and this is a big step," said Abigail Carter, a Mayo Clinic ICU nurse. "And it's the light at the end of the tunnel for us."

"I slept for three hours last night because I was excited," said Dr. Casey Clements, an emergency medicine physician.

Mayo Clinic ICU nurse Meera Patel said this is a time in her life she will not forget. Patel said for the past nine months she has been the patients' family as their own could not be with them in person.

"Each patient, they might have had different history or might have came in for different reason, but each and every one of the I will always remember," Patel said.

Patel said everyone can get involved in the fight against the pandemic.

"I highly encourage everyone to get the vaccine. We have to do our part," she said. "We are doing it here treating the patients every day. But even at home you can do it by just getting the vaccines."