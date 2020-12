Bus driver in Finland convicted over crash that killed 4

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The driver of a bus that plunged about from a bridge onto railway tracks in central Finland two years ago has been found guilty of reckless driving that caused the death of four people and injured 22. He was sentenced to 22 months in prison on Friday. The District Court of Kuopio said the 51-year-old man, who was not identified, lost control of the vehicle on Aug 24, 2018, outside Kuopio, some 350 kilometers (220 miles) northeast of Helsinki. It hit five cars stopped at a red light before plunging 10 meters (33 feet) onto railway tracks, Finnish broadcaster YLE said. There was no train on the track at the time.