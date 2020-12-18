Ex-governor of Mexico’s Jalisco state shot to death

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The former governor of Mexico’s troubled western state of Jalisco is dead after an assailant shot him to death at a restaurant in the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta. State prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solis said Friday that Aristóteles Sandoval was killed in an attack that targeted only him around 1:40 a.m.. Jalisco state is home to the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel, and the attack bore the hallmarks of a gang killing. The attacker waited until Sandoval got up from a table he was sharing with four other people. Sandoval was a member of the old ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party who governed the state from 2013 to 2018.