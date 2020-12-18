Family believes fatal shooting of driver was random act

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The family of a man fatally shot while driving in St. Paul believes the shooting was a random act. Fifty-five-year-old Jeff Mintz called 911 Wednesday about 10 p.m. to report that he had been shot. Mintz died about two hours later at Regions Hospital. His son, Lee Mintz, said his dad was an attorney who stopped practicing law to start his own company, but it never took off and he began driving for Uber Eats to make ends meet. Police say preliminary information indicated that someone in another vehicle may have shot Mintz. No arrests have been made.