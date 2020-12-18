Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
7:24 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 72, Coon Rapids-Bayard 59

Pekin 60, Hillcrest Academy 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Assumption, Davenport vs. Central Clinton, DeWitt, ccd.

Belmond-Klemme vs. North Iowa, Buffalo Center, ppd.

Clinton vs. Bettendorf, ppd.

Davenport, Central vs. North Scott, Eldridge, ppd.

Diagonal vs. Lamoni, ppd.

Keota vs. Lynnville-Sully, ppd.

Knoxville vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, ppd.

Mid-Prairie, Wellman vs. Cascade,Western Dubuque, ppd.

Muscatine vs. Davenport, North, ppd.

Newman Catholic, Mason City vs. Northwood-Kensett, ppd.

Shenandoah vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs, ppd.

Sidney vs. Essex, ppd.

Tri-Center, Neola vs. IKM-Manning, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ballard 40, Carroll 22

Colo-NESCO 42, Clarksville 34

Fremont Mills, Tabor 21, Stanton 14

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, Lake Mills 31

Glenwood 45, Creston 19

Glidden-Ralston 44, Ar-We-Va, Westside 31

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 63, Clear Lake 61

Keokuk 66, Fort Madison 43

Linn-Mar, Marion 41, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 39

Logan-Magnolia 47, Audubon 38

Murray 58, Moulton-Udell 33

Newell-Fonda 69, Manson Northwest Webster 26

Osage 68, Nashua-Plainfield 19

Southeast Polk 65, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61

Springville 45, Alburnett 43

Treynor 61, Riverside, Oakland 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albia vs. Davis County, Bloomfield, ppd.

Centerville vs. Clarke, Osceola, ppd.

Central Springs vs. Rockford, ppd.

Davenport, North vs. Muscatine, ppd.

Fairfield vs. Burlington, ppd.

Keota vs. Lynnville-Sully, ppd.

Knoxville vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, ppd.

North Scott, Eldridge vs. Davenport, Central, ppd.

Saydel vs. Nevada, ppd.

Shenandoah vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs, ppd.

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids vs. PAC-LM, ppd.

Tri-Center, Neola vs. IKM-Manning, ppd.

Tri-County, Thornburg vs. North Mahaska, New Sharon, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content