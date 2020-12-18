India’s PM offers to address concerns of protesting farmers

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s prime minister says his government is willing to address the concerns of tens of thousands of farmers who are blocking key highways in a protest against new agricultural reform laws, but is rejecting their demand that the legislation be repealed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused opposition parties of spreading fear that the three laws passed in September would drive down crop prices and lead to farmers’ exploitation by corporations. The farmers have blockaded highways connecting New Delhi to northern India for three weeks, obstructing transportation and dealing a blow to manufacturing and businesses in the north.Protest leaders have rejected the government’s offer to amend some contentious provisions of the laws.