MnDOT wants your help naming a snowplow
MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants your help choosing a name for a snowplow.
Throughout the winter season, MnDOT is naming eight snowplows. The department announced the inaugural competition on its website on Thursday morning.
"It’s your time to shine, Minnesota: We need your creative, witty, punny and fun ideas for snowplow names," MnDOT said.
On Twitter, MnDOT started things off with a pun of its own, saying it's time to "blow us away" with your creative and fun ideas.
Submissions are being accepted through Jan. 22. You'll get to vote on your favorites in February.
