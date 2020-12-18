Officials: 3rd plane crash in a month at airport injures 1

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Aviation officials say a third plane has crashed in a month at a South Florida airport. Pembroke Pines police say one person was injured in the crash Thursday afternoon at the North Perry Airport. A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman says the single-engine plane took off from the airport and later crashed about a mile away. Four people were on board and one person was hospitalized. The incident is the third crash the small airport has seen in the last month. On Nov. 23, a pilot died after a crash landing at airport. A week later, another plane crashed while attempting to land. That plane’s two occupants were uninjured.