Ohio woman charged in 1992 infant death in Illinois

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — An Ohio woman has been charged with murder in the death of an infant whose body was found in a trash bag floating along the shores of Mississippi River nearly 30 years ago. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 47-year-old Angela Siebke of Whitehall, Ohio, and formerly of Orion, Illinois. the Quad-City Times reports she’s being held in the Rock Island County Jail with bail set at $1 million. The child whose body was found in Moline, Illinois, became known as “Baby April” for the month in 1992 when it was found. Moline Police Chief Darren Gault credited the diligence of detectives and advancements in the use of DNA for the arrest.