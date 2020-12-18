Pelosi receives COVID-19 vaccine as it rolls out in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The legislative branch of government is rapidly moving to receive the coronavirus vaccine, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi getting the shot on Friday and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying he will "in the coming days."

The top Capitol doctor is urging all members of Congress to join them, informing lawmakers Thursday evening that they are all eligible for the shots under government continuity guidelines.

Dr. Brian P. Monahan asked them to make appointments with his office to be vaccinated.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press