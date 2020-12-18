Rochester Salvation Army extra busy 1 week before Christmas

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As Christmas quickly approaches, the Rochester Salvation Army has been extra busy.

This weekend, Mayo Clinic will be matching donations made through the organization's "Virtual Red Kettle." The campaign starts at midnight Friday and goes through Sunday at midnight.

Last year, Mayo matched donations made in the physical red kettles. This year will be the first time they are matching online donations. In last year's campaign, $171,000 was raised.

"The last two weeks of our Christmas campaign are our most crucial weeks," Major Robert Mueller said. "It's generally when we raise about 40% of all of our goals. So right now, we're a little bit over 60% and tracking just right. These last two weeks are crucial, and that's why this Mayo match couldn't be better timing for us than the 19th and the 20th."

Mueller said some of their biggest donors aren't familiar with how to navigate online donation. He advised that they call 1-800-725-2769 so someone can assist them.

The Salvation Army is also busy with its "Toy and Joy Shop." Usually, parents can shop for donated toys to give to their children for Christmas. This year, Salvation Army staff instead took wish lists from families and picked the gifts out. Over the last three days, people have been picking up their packages in front of the Salvation Army building in a drive-thru fashion.

As of Friday at noon, they had served 486 families, given out 7,722 toys for 1,385 children. People can pick up their gifts until 4 p.m. on Friday.