Virus outlier Sweden adopts more restrictions as cases rise

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Swedish government is tightening nationwide coronavirus restrictions by requiring many people to work from home and reducing the number who can gather in restaurants, shops and gyms starting next week. Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said Friday that the government thinks a full lockdown would be “a burden for the population. Sweden has stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response to the pandemic. The Scandinavian country has not gone into lockdowns or closed businesses, relying instead on citizens’ sense of civic duty to control infections. However, the country has seen a recent rapid increase in confirmed cases that is straining the health care system and convinced the government to back more restrictions.