Virus-stricken Macron at presidential retreat with fever

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is riding out the coronavirus in a presidential retreat at Versailles. Meanwhile French doctors are warning families who are heading for the holidays to remain cautious because of an uptick in infections, especially at the dinner table. While Macron routinely wears a mask and adheres to social distancing rules, he hosted or took part in multiple group meals in the days before testing positive Thursday. Critics say that’s a bad example for compatriots advised to keep their gatherings to six people. Macron is suffering from fever, cough and fatigue, officials with the presidency said Friday. They wouldn’t provide details of his treatment.