Skip to Content

Volkswagen faces “massive” shortage of electronic parts

1:04 pm National news from the Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen says it’s facing a massive parts shortage that’s causing production slowdowns at factories in China, Europe and North America. Suppliers of semiconductor parts diverted their sales to consumer products earlier in the pandemic as auto sales dried up. But now the car business is bouncing back _ and there aren’t enough semiconductor parts to go around. Volkswagen says it’s doing everything it can to resume normal deliveries to customers.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content