WATCH: Mayo Clinic administers first COVID-19 vaccine shots to Rochester staff

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic administered the first COVID-19 vaccine shots to frontline health care workers in Rochester on Friday morning.

Mayo Clinic said it received its first shipment of 2,925 doses of the vaccine on Thursday at 8 a.m.

Six Mayo Clinic employees simultaneously received their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines a little after 9:30 a.m. The people who received their shots on Friday included three nurses from the Medical ICU, one ICU physician and one respiratory therapist, Mayo Clinic said.

Also among the first staff members to be vaccinated was an Emergency Department physician who diagnosed the first patient with COVID-19 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

"All of these staff members cite their commitment to their patients and colleagues, as well as their families and the community, as motivation to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," Mayo Clinic said in a news release on Friday.