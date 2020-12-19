2021 Iditarod race in Alaska to be about 140 miles shorter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will be about 140 miles shorter than normal as a result of complications stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Race officials announced Friday that teams will no longer embark on a 1,000-mile journey to Nome but instead will take a roughly 860-mile loop that starts and ends in Willow. Every musher must also test negative for the coronavirus before the race begins. They will also be tested again during the race. Facial coverings and social distancing will be mandated at checkpoints. The race is scheduled to begin on March 6, 2021.