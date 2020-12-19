California hospitals struggling as coronvirus cases explode

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California hospitals are battling to find beds to house patients amid fears that the exploding coronavirus infection rate will exhaust resources and health care workers. Nearly 17, 000 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections — more than double the previous peak reached in July. One state model estimates that number could reach 75,000 by mid-January. Hospitals around the state are putting patients where they can to free up ICU beds, including using tents for emergency room overflows. Top government infectious-disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says some areas of California are “just right at that cusp of getting overrun.”