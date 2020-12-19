Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault inmate dies from COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- A 70-year-old mean incarcerated at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault died early Saturday morning after he had recently been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The identity of the man has not been released. He died at District One Hospital in Faribault.

“This man’s death is another sad reminder of the risks and challenges of preventing and managing virus infection and spread in a correctional setting,” said Commissioner Paul Schnell. “Even as we see the release of new vaccines, we cannot let down our guard. We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this man, and we remain committed to doing all we can to prevent the spread of COVID in our facilities.”

The man's death is the ninth COVID related death of an inmate in the Minnesota DOC system and the fifth death from MCF-Faribault.

The Faribault facility currently has 272 inmates infected with COVID and 43 staff members infected with COVID. There are 1,763 people incarcerated at the facility.

According to a press release form the Minnesota Department of Corrections, the department is working with the Minnesota Department of Health to finalize a vaccination process for inmates and staff.

Minnesota has the fourth lowest incarceration rate in the country. Based on available date, Minnesota is also the 4th highest in the number of COVID tests performed to date.