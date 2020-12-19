No. 12 Sooners win 6th B12 title in row, 27-21 over Iowa St

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — No. 12 Oklahoma has won its sixth Big 12 football championship in a row. Spencer Rattler threw a touchdown and ran for another one as the Sooners held on to beat No. 8 Iowa State 27-21 in the title game. That impressive title streak still probably won’t be enough to get the 8-2 Sooners back in the College Football Playoff for the fourth year in a row. They have won seven games in a row since losing at Iowa State on October 3.. Big 12 rushing leader Breece Hall ran for two touchdowns for the 8-3 Cyclones but was held to a season-low 79 yards.