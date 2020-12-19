UK medical officer: New virus variant spreading more rapidly

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding emergency talks with his Cabinet as the government’s scientific advisors said a new variant of the coronavirus was accelerating the spread of infections. England’s chief medical officer said that based on preliminary modeling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in the south of England, a government virus advisory group thinks the new strain can spread more quickly. He says there is no current evidence to suggest the new strain is more deadly or that it affects vaccines. The World Health Organization has been informed. The government has planned to ease restrictions on socializing from Dec.23 to Dec.27 to allow people to celebrate Christmas with family and friends,