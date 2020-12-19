Wreaths Across America honors Rochester veterans

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Despite COVID-19 restrictions, a beautiful and somber holiday tradition was carried out in Rochester Saturday morning.

About 500 wreaths were laid at veteran's graves Saturday morning at Oakwood Cemetery; put there by members of the Southeast Minnesota Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.

The decade long tradition is made possible by the Wreaths Across America Organization.

"We have three main missions," Civil Air Patrol Cadet, 2nd Lieutenant RJ Sylak said. "To remember these veterans, to honor these veterans and teach the younger generation about these veterans."

While the organization's mission remains the same, the pandemic has caused the ceremony to look a little different in 2020.

"If you would have here last year, we would have had a large group of about 30 cadets and their parents, all standing around, waiting for a color guard ceremony," Lt. Sylak said. "Which would be followed by the laying of the wreaths. This year, we have to do it a little differently because of COVID."

Despite challenges, Wreaths Across America was able to lay the same amount of wreaths that they did last year.

The holiday tradition is held in all 50 states, as well as 24 countries, including Normandy Beach.