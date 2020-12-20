Dubai’s troubled theme park operator to go private

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The owner of Dubai’s struggling theme park operator is planning to sell itself to its majority shareholder. The sale caps years of plummeting revenues and other troubles. Meraas Holding made a cash offer Sunday to buy out the debt-burdened DXB Entertainments, which owns Dubai Parks & Resorts. The company’s pain started well before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out Dubai’s tourism and entertainment industries. The outbreak pushed back the much-anticipated World Expo 2020. Dubai hoped it would draw some 25 million visitors to its new theme parks. With property prices far below peaks reached in 2014, DXB Entertainments hasn’t posted a profit in years. Plans for vast new amusement parks repeatedly have been scrapped.