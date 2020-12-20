JUST IN: Rochester crash kills one person, seriously injures another

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A two vehicle crash in Rochester Saturday night killed a young woman and seriously injured a young man.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of 18th Avenue NW at Crimson Ridge NW and 55th Street NW.

According to Rochester Police, a Toyota Corolla was turning onto 18th Avenue and was rear ended by a Jeep Wrangler.

24-year-old Joharmi Rubio died on scene, after the Rochester Fire Department extricated her passenger seat and attempted CPR. Her husband, 27-year-old Luis Rubio Lunar, was driving the Corolla and was not significantly injured.

27-year-old Matthew Shaver was driving the Jeep, without a seatbelt, and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to St. Mary's and is in critical condition.

Authorities closed off 18th Avenue NW until 3:45 a.m. to process the scene. The crash is under investigation.