Minnesota Opts Out of Bowl Eligibility

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Today, the Golden Gophers announced they will decline a bowl invitation.

Minnesota finished the season 3-4. There are no bowl eligibility requirements this season.

After yesterday's loss to Wisconsin, Head Coach P.J. Fleck said the players' mental health would be the team's primary consideration in deciding whether to accept a bowl bid.

Accepting a bid would mean a lonely holiday season for the players. Due to COVID-19 protocols, they would not be allowed to leave campus or visit their families.

"You're talking maybe 11 days of doing what? Sitting there? Doing nothing? Doing nothing besides football in a short amount of time? In the hours that we're allowed?" Fleck said last night. "And then also have boxed lunches, boxed breakfasts, boxed dinners, and that's going to be memorable? This isn't about playing football. Nobody doesn't want to play football. We want to play football. We want [our players] to play bowls, but there's a lot of other factors that come into play here."