Nigeria’s freed schoolboys reunite with parents after ordeal

KANKARA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country’s northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Other families met their sons in Ketare, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) away. More boys went to their homes further away in Katsina state. Many of the schoolboys expressed worry about returning to school, saying their captors threatened them with death if they went back to classes. Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels claimed responsibility for the abductions, saying they attacked the school because they believe Western education is un-Islamic.