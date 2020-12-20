No. 17 Iowa, Missouri renew rare rivalry in Music City Bowl

No. 17 Iowa and border rival Missouri will meet for just the 14th time at the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee. The schools will face off for the first time since Iowa won the 2010 Insight Bowl 27-24 in a series where the previous 13 meetings took place between 1892 and 1910. The Hawkeyes come in having won six consecutive games that earned second place in the Big Ten West Division. Mizzou finished 5-5 in the SEC, winning five of its final eight games under first-year coach Eli Drinkwitz. It’s the first Music City Bowl for both teams.