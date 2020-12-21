6 Hungarian parties join forces to try to defeat Orban

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Six Hungarian opposition parties have announced that they will unite in an effort to unseat Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his ruling Fidesz party in 2022 national elections. The ideologically disparate parties on Sunday formally agreed to coordinate a single joint candidate to oppose Fidesz in each of Hungary’s 106 electoral districts, and to run on a single electoral list. They will also run on a common platform and hold a primary election to select a joint prime ministerial candidate to run against Orban, who has won three consecutive elections and has led the country since 2010.