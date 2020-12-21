AG: ‘No reason’ for special counsel on election, Biden’s son

WASHINGTON (AP) — Outgoing Attorney General William Barr says he sees “no reason” to appoint a special counsel on potential election fraud or the tax investigation into the son of President-elect Joe Biden. Barr said Monday in his final press conference that the investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial dealings was “being handled responsibly and professionally.” Barr also told The Associated Press in a previous interview that he had seen no evidence of widespread voting fraud, despite President Donald Trump’s claims to the contrary. Trump has pushed baseless claims even after the Electoral College formalized Biden’s victory.