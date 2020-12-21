Asian shares extend losses on worries about spread of virus

Asian shares have declined, extending losses on growing worries over a new, potentially more infectious strain of the coronavirus that has countries around the world restricting travel from the United Kingdom. That has traders worried about the possible economic consequences should it spread to other countries or prove resistant to vaccines being distributed now. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Monday, its second straight drop after setting its record on Thursday. Stocks, oil prices and Treasury yields fell on Monday, a sign investors are increasingly uneasy about the economy.