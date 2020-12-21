COVID-19 relief package includes grants for independent live music venues, movie theaters

WASHINGTON (KTTC) -- On Sunday night, lawmakers agreed on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package. It includes a new round of direct payments to Americans along with aid for small businesses.

The package also includes funding for independent live music venues, movie theaters and museums.

According to a news release from U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, $15 billion in Small Business Administration grants will be available.

Klobuchar requested the funding as part of the 'Save Our Stages' act that she proposed along with Republican Sen. John Cornyn back in July.

"Independent venues were some of the first establishments to close down and will likely be some of the last to open," Klobuchar said. "This funding will get small entertainment venues the help they need to make ends meet and serve our communities for generations to come."

Venues can use the the money for rent, utilities, mortgages, maintenance and more. Klobuchar said the grants will provide six months of financial support to keep these venues afloat and "preserve a critical economic sector for communities across America."

Congress is set to finalize the relief package in a vote on Monday.