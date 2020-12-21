Dodge County’s Brody Lamb Determined to Make it to State Tournament

Elite talent sees road blocks and reacts. That's exactly what Dodge County Wildcat Brody Lamb did. With rinks closed in Minnesota, Lamb opted to train for the upcoming season with his USHL team -- the Green Bay Gamblers.

"I'm planning to come back on January 3rd," said Lamb. "There's a rule that you can't be on a juniors roster during the high school season, so I'm planning to come back before tryouts for high school."

Last season, Lamb scored a state-best 49 goals and added 23 assists. He led Dodge County to its best season in recent memory, but they lost in the Section 1A Semifinals to Mankato East. Lamb is determined to make it to the state tournament.

"That's my main goal," said Lamb. "As a kid, I wanted to play in the Xcel Energy Center in front of all the people. That's one of the main reasons I'm coming back. It's to try and get a state tournament berth."

The Wildcats return a strong core of players that are now upper classmen. The junior forward thinks it's time for the Wildcats to take a leap.

"We have a really good, solid team that's coming back," he said. "A lot of sophomores from last year will be back, so competing with the better teams on our schedule, and then making the state tournament is probably our biggest goal right now."

In October, Lamb committed to play college hockey at the University of Minnesota. Right now, the Golden Gophers rank Number 1 in both polls. Lamb feels good about his college choice.

"It's obviously super exciting," Lamb said. "I was excited to be a Gopher no matter what, but now that they're number 1, it's awesome to see."