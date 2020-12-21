Local health leaders share lack of vaccine supply struggles

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Help is here -- just not as much help as state leaders originally planned for.

"There are many people who are deserving to get vaccinated early on," Minnesota Health Department Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said. "But with limits on vaccines we are going to have to make some tough decisions early on."

Those limits stem from a Pfizer manufacturing error. Last week, the state joined more than half the country with a significant decrease in a second round of vaccine doses. The nation's leading hospital, Mayo Clinic, is feeling that impacs first hand.

"We are very concerned about this," Mayo Clinic's Dr. Amy Williams said.

Since Pfizer's approval, Mayo has only been able to vaccinate about six percent of it's Rochester staff -- or about 2,300 of 39,000 employees on the frontline of the pandemic.

"Right now, we are focusing on vaccinating those who are exposed to individuals with COVID-19," Dr. Williams said.

At this rate, Williams believes that not all staff who are treat COVID-19 patients daily will be vaccinated until the end of February, or early March. She says the vaccine has been more widely available to staff in other state hospitals. Adding that she's reached out to proper organizations to get the issue resolved.

"Unfortunately, we aren't in charge of allocating," Williams said.

Williams adds that Mayo Clinic has been preparing for Pfizer's arrival for weeks -- saying that the hospital has the ability to vaccinate 10,000 plus people a week. It just can't do so, with the current supply.

"The vaccine is wonderful," Williams said. "We just need more. Our staff is clamoring to get the vaccine. We have not seen a hint of vaccine hesitation. They are waiting anxiously to get vaccinated."

CDC and federal vaccination distribution guidelines are rapidly changing. the latest recommending that phase 1b should include health care workers and individuals older than 75. With things everchanging, it makes the future of COVID-19 vaccine allocations hard to determine.

"We want to make sure that all Minnesotans have access to COVID-19 vaccination and that's our commitment," Ehresmann said. "But because we don't have as much of a COVID-19 vaccine, we have to make priorities."

Minnesota is expecting nearly 95,000 Moderna vaccines this week. Williams says as of right now, the state will allocate those vaccines to places like CVS and Walgreens to administer to people who fall into a high risk category; like long term care facility residents.

Next week, state health officials will meet to discuss the next vaccine allocation phase. They'll release that plan on Jan. 18.