Man dressed as Santa rescued from power lines in California

RIO LINDA, Calif. (AP) — Santa found himself a little more tied up than usual this time of year. A Northern California man impersonating Santa Claus and flying on a powered parachute was rescued after he became entangled in power lines. The incident happened Sunday shortly after the man took off near a school in Rio Linda to deliver candy canes to children. KCRA-TV reports the man flew into a maze of power lines and wound up suspended in them. Officials say power was shut off to about 200 customers in the Rio Linda area during the rescue. The man, who wasn’t identified, was not injured.