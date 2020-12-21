MN GOP senators get committee assignments

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Republican senators laid out committee assignments for the upcoming legislative session according to a news release Monday afternoon.

These are the assignment for the senators from southeast Minnesota.

Sen. David Senjem, (R) Rochester, will chair the Energy committee and serve on Enviro Policy & Legacy and the Capital Investment committees.

Sen. Carla Nelson, (R) Rochester, is set to chair the Taxes committee. She'll also be serving on the Health and Human Services and Human Services Reform committees.

Sen Jeremy Miller, (R) Winona, will serve on the Rules, Taxes and Redistricting committees.

Sen. John Jasinski, (R) Faribault, will chair the Local Government committee. He'll also serve on the Transportation, Higher Education, Property Taxes and Capital Investment committees.

Sen. Michael Goggin, (R) Red Wing, will serve on Labor, Forestry and Mining, Higher Education and Agriculture committees.

Senator-elect Gene Dornink of Hayfield is slated to serve on the Labor, Capital Investment and Agriculture committees.