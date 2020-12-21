Snowy weather possible Wednesday

Up and down weather will continue this week. High temperatures for Tuesday will be in the middle and lower 40s with overcast conditions. Winds will stay breezy out of the south around 10-20 mph. Our next weather-maker will move across the area Wednesday morning bringing the chance of snow and colder temperatures.

A quick-moving low-pressure system will move through Wednesday morning and could bring accumulating snowfall. Temperatures will be warm early Wednesday, potentially still sitting in the lower 40s! Light rain/drizzle will slowly change to a wintry mix early in the morning as temperatures drop. Snowfall will be possible through the mid-morning and afternoon. We could see a wide range of snowfall accumulations with dry air potentially limiting snowfall in some areas.

Right now, 0-2" of snow will be possible across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. There isn't a consistent agreement with guidance currently. If the dry slot does interact with this system, it could limit our totals completely.

With the chance for snowfall on Wednesday, our chances of a "white Christmas" have improved slightly! We're still looking at around 25% of a "white Christmas". That's better than 0!

Cold temperatures are likely for Christmas Eve and Christmas. Cold arctic air will move in between the weather system on Wednesday. Overnight lows Wednesday will be in the lower single digits. High temperatures on Christmas Eve will be in the upper single digits and lower teens with sunny skies. Temperatures will rebound by Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 20s.

Nick