Walz to urge student workers to apply for unemployment assistance

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz is urging student workers to apply for unemployment assistance.

High school students who lost their jobs due to the pandemic are eligible for financial assistance. Up to $28 million could be available to student workers whose work has been impacted by the pandemic.

According to a news release from the governor's office, Walz will hold a roundtable with Minnesota students around 2 p.m. Monday, encouraging young people to apply for benefits. Lieutenant Gov. Peggy Flanagan and DEED Commissioner Steve Grove will also be taking part.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) began issuing payments to student workers on Dec. 11. This came after a court decision from the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Click here to apply.