US nuclear submarine transits Strait of Hormuz amid tensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United States Navy says one of its nuclear-powered guided-missile submarines has traversed the strategically vital waterway between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula. Monday’s rare maneuver comes amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The Navy’s 5th Fleet based in Bahrain said the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia passed through the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil supplies travel. The unusual transit in the Persian Gulf’s shallow waters aims to underscore American military might in the region. It follows the killing last month of an Iranian scientist named by the West as the leader of the Islamic Republic’s disbanded military nuclear program.