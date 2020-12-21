Windy with snow showers today and Wednesday; A frigid Christmas

Strong winds with snow showers today

A clipper-type storm system is moving through the region, generating strong winds and snow showers across the Upper Mississippi Valley today. Expect increasing clouds cover this morning with a few rounds of snow showers and sprinkles in the late morning and early afternoon hours. Winds, meanwhile, will become very strong at times reaching 40 to 45 miles per hour for much of the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the area from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s, but those raw winds will keep the wind chill values in the 20s.