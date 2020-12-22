A strong winter storm set to impact Minnesota Wednesday

A strong weather-maker will race across the upper Midwest Tuesday and Wednesday. Winter weather alerts have been issued all across Minnesota. Blizzard/Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place Wednesday.

THINGS TO CONSIDER:

Current guidance has the track of the low-pressure just to the north and northwest of SE MN & NE IA. This would current placement doesn't put our area in a favorable spot for large snowfall accumulations. The low could pull in drier air from the southwest which would limit our snowfall amounts area-wide.

Here's a good example of how the dry air could impact our region. Notice the dry slot through central and northern Iowa. The low is pulling in dry air from the SW and it's limiting the precipitation through our air. We'll have to keep a close eye on this to see if this will play out as Futuretrack is suggesting. Once the cold front moves completely through, we should be able to overcome the dry air with light snow through the evening.

SNOWFALL AMOUNTS:

There will be sharp cutoffs with snowfall amounts across the area. Areas to the west and northwest of I-35 will see larger accumulations. Most of the area will see anywhere from 0-3" of snow area-wide.

Rochester: 0-3"

Stewartville: 0-3"

Byron: 0-3"

Zumbrota: 1-4"

Austin: 0-3"

Albert Lea: 0-3"

Plainview: 0-3"

Blowing and drifting snow will be a concern once precipitation changes from rain to snow. Wind gusts will range from 30-50 mph causing hazardous conditions on the roadways. Be safe if traveling tomorrow evening.

Temperatures will be dropping into the single digits and potentially below 0° for overnight lows Wednesday into Thursday. Highs on Christmas Eve will be in the single digits with wind chills below zero. Highs on Christmas will be slightly warmer in the lower 20s.

We'll have more details on the snowfall ahead throughout the next 24-hours. Stay tuned!

Nick