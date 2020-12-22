Appeals court to rehear Baltimore aerial surveillance case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court says it will reconsider its decision to uphold a judge’s ruling allowing Baltimore police to carry out an aerial surveillance pilot program. A divided three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Richmond, Virginia, sided with the police department last month. But a majority of the full court voted Tuesday to hear the case again. The six-month surveillance test ended Oct. 31. But its effectiveness as a crime-fighting tool continued to be evaluated. The American Civil Liberties Union sued police to prevent the planes from taking off, but a judge ruled the technology doesn’t violate anyone’s reasonable expectation of privacy.