Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has expressed empathy with struggling families and applauded Congress for a passing the coronavirus relief as the nation deals with a COVID-19 surge that’s casting a shadow over the Christmas holiday.

Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, he also called out to frontline workers, scientists, researchers, clinical trial participants and those with deployed family members during the holiday season.

Biden said: “Our hearts are always with you — keep the faith.” Noting the ways that the pandemic has altered his own holiday celebrations, which typically include up to two dozen relatives, Biden said, “not this year.”