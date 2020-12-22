Byron Public Schools announces ‘Return To School’ plan

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Students with Byron Public Schools will be returning to the classroom soon.

The Byron School Board voted Monday night to return to the district's base learning model. Superintendent Joey Page relayed the news to families in an email later that night.

Starting Jan. 4, grades K-5 will return to in-person learning. Grades 6-12 will move to a hybrid model.

Teachers will have additional time on Fridays to "plan instruction and experience," Page said.

School staff members must wear face masks and face shields, per the latest Safe Learning Plan from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). In addition to a face shield, staff members are also encouraged to wear a clear mask.

The district is also required by MDE to offer COVID-19 saliva testing for all staff every two weeks, beginning Jan. 4. However, staff members are not required to take a test.

Page said the frequent testing will serve as a "screening tool to help detect asymptomatic cases and limit the potential for spread."