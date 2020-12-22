Court extends tenure of top federal prosecutor in Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in Manhattan will remain in her role until President-elect Joe Biden decides whether to replace her upon taking office. The federal court for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday extended the tenure of acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. The 73-year-old is just the second woman to helm one of the country’s most prestigious prosecutor’s offices. She took office in June upon the abrupt departure of Geoffrey S. Berman, who led investigations into several allies of President Donald Trump. Berman later said that Attorney General William Barr “repeatedly urged” him to take a new Justice Department job.