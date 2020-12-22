COVID-19 forces local events to get creative

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As vaccines are being rolled out, state and federal officials say the end of the pandemic is in sight. But, it's not here yet and that means changes for some events coming up in in 2021.

Olmsted County has a variety of events the community looks forward to every year, and this year many of those events were canceled to ensure safety.

SocialICE will still happen, but it will be different. It'll be called Improv-ICE.

"We wanted to give the community something fun to rally around," Rochester Downtown Alliance Executive Director Holly Masek said. "We wanted to remind people to come together downtown, and we also wanted to create these new community interaction components to make it a little more fun to make people feel very engaged in the event."

The ice sculptures will return as part of a contest. There's also a new program with Improv-ICE to help those hit hardest by the pandemic.

"Restaurant match. So, if you buy take-out or gift cards from a restaurant in our community in Rochester over the course of January. We are working on generating matching funds that will be donated to a food related charity," Masek said.

The annual Eagles Cancer Telethon is also adjusting. There will be no 20-hour show at the Mayo Civic Center as in years past. It'll be virtual instead.

"It's hard to have to make sure a difficult decision that takes it away from the community," Executive Director Teresa Chapman said. "I think it's going to work fine. People are gonna be able to enjoy it from the safety of their living room."

The Eagles Cancer Telethon is set to run on Jan. 23 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Both organizations safely raising funds for causes that need the help more this year than ever before.

If you would like to learn more about the events planned for Improv-ICE, click here.