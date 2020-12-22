Daley Farm fight to expand operation continues

NEAR LEWISTON, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Daley Farm near Lewiston has been working to expand its dairy operation. That effort has been met with pushbacks and delays.

In order to expand, Daley Farm requested a waiver to Winona County's animal unit cap, which is currently 1,500 units. Cattle count as 1.4 units and the size of the farm's dairy operation is already over the cap. It was grandfathered in because Daley had its larger herd before the cap went into effect.

Daley Farm owners say the odds were against them from the beginning and took the dispute to court.

"I think the judge said that it was blatant bias, it was very obvious that this is what both Land Stewardship and Winona County Government did in order to basically stack the decks against us," said Ben Daley, part-owner of Daley Farm of Lewiston.

"I told this to the court, everyone has the right to an unbiased and impartial board when they are making an application," said Paul Reuvers, Attorney for Winona County in the Daley Farm litigation. "And it was our view that we satisfied that, the court obviously disagreed. Again, we respect that. But folks absolutely have the right to a fair hearing when they make an application for anything in this country."

The dairy operation is currently milking nearly 1,500 cows and wanted to expand to 3,000.

The expansion would allow them to make what they say are necessary repairs to their milking parlor and give nieces and nephews the chance to join the family business.

But attorneys for the county say the request is too big.

"Especially when you look at the massive nature of this request," Reuvers said. "They are looking to quadruple the animal unit cap in Winona county. You already have the largest feedlot. And so when you look at the decision that was made, it was a good decision right there and that's why we think it should be remanded back to reconsideration."

"We specifically told them before they voted that the people that they were looking into board of adjustment and the planning commission that they were bias and they did it anyway," said Daley. "Looking at our case, we have emails that say that Winona county board members along with land stewardship were looking to put these people in and basically just for our case and to vote it down."

The judge is now giving both parties until Jan. 4 to submit any additional information.

The judge will then have 90 days to either order the county to grant the waiver, or the decision will be handed back to the County Board of Adjustment.