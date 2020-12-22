Ice skaters enjoy outdoor rink at Soldier’s Field Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The running track at Soldier's Field Park in Rochester has new purpose during these cold months.

The track has been flooded and is now open to the public for ice skating.

Several people were seen enjoying the newly opened rink Tuesday morning.

Rochester's Parks and Recreation department said that warming houses will not be open this winter due to the pandemic.

However, outdoor rinks like this one will continue to be open and maintained as long as weather permits.