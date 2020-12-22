Judge won’t try Black man in courtroom with white portraits

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Black defendant’s right to a fair trial would be harmed if the jury heard the case in a Virginia courtroom lined with portraits of white jurists. Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge David Bernhard ruled that the upcoming trial of Terrance Shipp on charges of eluding police will be held in a courtroom that has no portraits on the wall. In his ruling Sunday, Bernhard said the overwhelmingly white portraits might send an unintended message that Blacks would be denied justice at the courthouse. Shipp’s public defender sought the change. Prosecutors did not object.